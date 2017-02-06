Gov. Cooper appoints Butler to take Hamilton's seat in NC House

Governor Roy Cooper has issued a proclamation appointing Wilmington attorney Deb Butler to replace Susi Hamilton as representative from District 18, which covers parts of New Hanover and Brunswick counties. Butler will be sworn-in by Minority Leader Rep. Darren Jackson Monday night, before the state house goes in session.

"This is terribly exciting," Butler said when reached by phone Monday afternoon. "I had a tour of the (legislative) building, the Principal Clerk gave me a crash course in the rules. The good thing about coming in a little late is that I am getting a lot of individual attention."



The House District Executive Committee voted to nominate Butler to fill the seat Hamilton vacated in January. Hamilton resigned the seat after she was appointed by Gov. Cooper to become Secretary of Natural and Cultural Resources.



Butler said since she is being sworn in Monday night in Raleigh, she plans to have a community event when she returns from her first week in the General Assembly.





