Police release photo of man believed to have jumped off Snow's Cut Bridge

Officials with the Carolina Beach Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to have jumped from the Snow's Cut Bridge Sunday afternoon.

Patrol officers from the CBPD responded to several reports of an unidentified man, who was not wearing shoes or a shirt, jumping off the bridge just after noon.

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched Sunday and Monday, but have not been able to locate the man.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured images of a man matching the description provided by witnesses in the investigation.

Anyone who is able to identify the man in the image or has additional information is asked to contact the CBPD at 910-458-2540 or 911.

Officials said the search is ongoing.

