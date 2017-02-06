Wilmington crews near completion of sidewalk repair project

Crews with the city of Wilmington are nearing the completion of a sidewalk repair project that began last year.

According to officials, crews have begun the last portion of the project which aims to fix damaged sections of sidewalk and handicap accessible ramps in several areas throughout the city.

Crews are currently replacing ramps along Fifth Avenue between Red Cross and Nixon streets and are expected to complete their work next month.

Overall, more than 2,300-square-yards of sidewalk have been replaced or repaired since Sept. 2016.

Other areas that received repairs include:

Dock Street (between Fourth and Ninth streets)

Red Cross Street (between Fourth and McRae streets)

Manly Avenue (between Johnson Street and Princess Place Drive)

Sixth Street (between Queen and Wright streets)

Fourth Street (between Dawson and Willard streets)

