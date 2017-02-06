FEMA specialists offer home improvement tips in Brunswick Co.

FEMA mitigation specialists will be in Brunswick County this week to help answer questions and offer home improvement tips to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters. (Source: FEMA.gov)

The specialists will offer advice and techniques to build hazard-resistant homes.

Most of the information and publications are geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

Recovery topics include flood insurance, elevating utilities and rebuilding flooded homes.

FEMA advisors will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Feb. 10 at the Brunswick County Government Center in Bolivia.

Free reference booklets with information on protecting your home from flood damage will be available at all locations. More information about strengthening property can be found at www.fema.gov/what-mitigation.

North Carolina survivors who have questions about their flood insurance policies and coverage should call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (Option 2) for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585. Specialists can help with service claims, provide general information regarding policies and offer technical assistance to aid in recovery.

