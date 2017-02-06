Town of Belville to break ground on site of new town hall

The Town of Belville is expected to break ground next week to kick off the start of construction for the Belville Municipal Facility. (Source: WECT)

The Town of Belville is expected to break ground next week to kick off the start of construction for the Belville Municipal Facility.

A number of state and local officials will be at the groundbreaking to take part in the formal shovel-turning event.

“Our dream of having a town hall that everyone in the region can enjoy has become a reality,” said Mayor Mike Allen. “We would like to invite the residents of our community to the ceremony to help celebrate the long-awaited start of construction on our municipal facility.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place Monday, Feb. 13, 3-4 p.m. at 63 River Road in Belville.

