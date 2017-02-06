Town of Belville to break ground on site of new town hall - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Town of Belville to break ground on site of new town hall

BELVILLE, NC (WECT) -

The Town of Belville is expected to break ground next week to kick off the start of construction for the Belville Municipal Facility.

A number of state and local officials will be at the groundbreaking to take part in the formal shovel-turning event.

“Our dream of having a town hall that everyone in the region can enjoy has become a reality,” said Mayor Mike Allen.  “We would like to invite the residents of our community to the ceremony to help celebrate the long-awaited start of construction on our municipal facility.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place Monday, Feb. 13, 3-4 p.m. at 63 River Road in Belville. 

