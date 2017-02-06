2 Wilmington teens killed in suspected DWI crash in Lumberton

Two Wilmington teenagers were killed in a suspected DWI crash in Lumberton early Monday morning. (Source: @_bbygal/Twitter)

Two Wilmington teenagers were killed in a suspected DWI crash in Lumberton early Monday morning.

According to officials with the Lumberton Police Department, the accident happened around 1 a.m. on US 74 near NC 41 South.

Broderick Jones, 38, of Proctorville, was driving a 1989 Oldsmobile east in the westbound lane of US 74 when he collided with a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Dana Michelle Wilson, 18.

Wilson and her passenger, Ryan Michael Menke, 18, were killed in the crash.

Jones was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton and later airlifted to another facility for treatment. Lumberton police said he suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the deadly crash.

According to Valita Quattlebaum, spokesperson for New Hanover County Schools, Wilson and Menke were former Laney High School students who graduated in 2016. She said additional counselors will be available at Laney to assist students and staff.

WBTV reports that the couple was heading back to Charlotte from their hometown of Wilmington prior to the crash.

Allie Williams, who's known Wilson and Menke since high school, said Wilson had just begun her first semester at UNC-Charlotte and was interested in possibly becoming a nurse like her mother.

“She always had a smile on her face. She was super bubbly,” said Allie about her friend. She described Ryan as someone who was very kind.

On a social media page, Allie pleaded for people to think twice before driving while impaired. She showed two pictures of Dana smiling. The post has been shared hundreds of times.

#UNCC please do not drink & drive..We lost a student today due to it. Please keep her and her boyfriends family and friends in your prayers pic.twitter.com/QTNFTmkzUP — allie williams (@allisonlynn_) February 6, 2017

