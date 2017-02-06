County approves $75k in tax money for media blitz tied to golf tournament

The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce wants $125,000 of your tax money for a marketing blitz tied to the upcoming Wells Fargo Championship Golf Tournament.

New Hanover County Commissioners unanimously approved the request Monday afternoon to give the chamber $75,000. Wilmington City Council Monday morning discussed contributing an additional $50,000.

Because the money is tied to an elite PGA golf tournament, some members of the public have reached out to the media and elected leaders, skeptical about spending public money to promote it.

But there appears to be broad support from city and county leaders, who say this marketing initiative isn't designed to promote the tournament. They say it's designed to promote the Wilmington area at a time when our area will be on a worldwide stage thanks to the PGA championship.

The Wells Fargo Championship will be one of the biggest sporting events in Wilmington's history. Local leaders say that means a lot of new eyes on Wilmington, and a rare marketing opportunity.

"I think the concern that I've seen in some emails is that we were providing public money to support the Wells Fargo tournament and that is not the case,” Wilmington City Councilman Kevin O'Grady explained. “What we are trying to do is provide money to advertise this area to the many people who will come here as a result of the Wells Fargo [tournament]. Of course, the idea being trying to attract new businesses, more jobs, more economic development for our area. And it's a great opportunity and that's what the ask is about."

The money would allow for the Chamber to advertise in several national publications and have a presence at national conferences. The chamber is also planning a digital advertising campaign.

The tournament will be held the first week of May at the Eagle Point Golf Club. That's when the ad campaign would launch, but the hope is for it to continue after the tournament is over. Cape Fear Future, which is an initiative of the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, has already committed $100,000 to this marketing campaign.

The PGA Championship is expected to pump at least $40 million into the local economy. Many hotels in our area have been sold out for over a year with people coming to town for the championship.

Copyright 2017 WECT All Rights Reserved