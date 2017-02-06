Commissioner Woody White speaks out on controversial 84 Lumber Super Bowl commercial

84 Lumber Company has gained a lot of attention surrounding a controversial commercial that aired during Super Bowl LI.

The commercial shows what appears to be a Mexican mother and daughter making a long journey to the United States. The commercial ends with the mother and daughter seeing a huge border wall once they reach their destination.

The commercial then shows a man driving down the road with highway tools and lumber, after which two doors on the wall appear for the mother and daughter to go through to enter the U.S.

The commercial has gained the attention of New Hanover County Commissioner Woody White. He wrote a Facebook post in regards to the commercial stating:

"84 Lumber Company I'll not ever allow anyone working on my house to shop with you again. You use the Super Bowl to promote illegal immigration, and then deny it. We know what we saw, 84 Lumber Company. A mom and her daughter ignored LEGAL means of entry, and came here against the law. And you supported it, because you support cheap labor that hurts American workers. And then you insult everyone by suggesting that your views were in alignment with President Trump. #boycott84lumber"

We talked to Christopher Yermal a contractor who does business with 84 Lumber. He doesn't think the commercial will affect 84 Lumber's business.

"Someone in their marketing group had this idea about doing one type of message or another," said Yermal. "It is not really going to have a determination on what I purchase here, it would not have an affect on my purchases and I don't know if it will on anyone else's. Again the message as it was portrayed in the commercial is reality. That is how it is."

Watch the entire commercial here:

