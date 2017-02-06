One Love Tennis presents special exhibit for Black History Month

One Love Tennis is presenting a special exhibit in honor of Black History Month that shines a light on the impact and achievements of African-Americans in the sport of tennis. (Source: Pixabay)



The exhibit, "Breaking the Barriers: The ATA and Black Tennis Pioneers,” blends a unique timeline of photos, newspaper accounts and history into a lively, informative experience.

"This is a dream come true for me," said Lenny Simpson, Executive Director of One Love Tennis and local Black tennis pioneer. “We are so fortunate to have this exhibit at this time. Not only is it Black History Month but it is the 100th anniversary of the American Tennis Association.”

More than 100 One Love Tennis kids from five Wilmington Community Centers will get to see the exhibit Tuesday as part of a field trip organized by Simpson.

The exhibit is free and open to the public until Feb. 16 at Cape Fear Community College's Union Station at the corner of Red Cross and Front streets.

