Cape Fear Museum awarded paper grant

The Cape Fear Museum will hold a community event with the focus on the environment of the Lower Cape Fear region with the help of a grant it was recently awarded.

The $4,000 grant from International Paper's Riegelwood Mill and the International Paper Foundation will fund a "Trees and Me" community event and the purchase of a full-dome digital film.

The "Trees and Me" event is scheduled for April and will offer hands-on activities focused on the forests of this region. The science film Habitat Earth: Living in a Connected World also will be part of the event.

“Exploring the long leaf pine and our native ecosystems are important components of the museum’s mission," said Amy Thornton, the museum's education manager. "We are excited to share this free program with the public and we are grateful to International Paper for making it possible."

