Designing your Death: New podcast launches in Wilmington

Conversations surrounding death and dying may be the hardest to have, but one woman in Wilmington wants to bring attention to them and empower people to design their own death.

Until this past December, Kimberly C. Paul worked for Lower Cape Fear Hospice for 18 years. She spent her days surrounded by those experiencing their last days on earth. Now, the Wilmington resident has launched a podcast surrounding death in an effort to create normal conversations about the end of life.

"I got captured by real life stories that radically changed by life," Paul said.

She's now taking the lessons she learned and the people she met with the goal of giving listeners tools and expert advice to make your end of life experience enjoyable.

Each week she interviews long-term healthcare experts, authors and artists about their experiences with death and dying. She hopes their advice and their stories will make talking about this dreaded topic a little easier for people and that people should celebrate planning their last journey.

"Designing means bringing the music you have loved all your life or the animals around you, things that you like...designing something you and others can look forward to," Paul explained.

There are five podcast episodes so far of "Death by Design," a new episode is released each Thursday. All you have to do is download her podcast to your smart phone or computer.

