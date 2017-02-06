Council members get tour of real-time crime center

The Wilmington City Council got an up-close look at the latest crime-fighting tool used by the Wilmington Police Department on Monday. (Source: WECT)

Following their agenda meeting, council members, along with some city staff and media members, filed into the STING Center, a real-time crime center.

Taking advantage of access to more than 300 cameras across Wilmington, the WPD is able to react quickly while crimes are happening.

WPD staff members are hoping that private businesses soon will allow them access to their video feeds to extend the reach of the center, which is manned by sworn officers and criminal intel analysts.

"I think we have to take every advantage in technology that we can do," council member Kevin O'Grady said. "The largest part of our budget is public safety - fire and police. The most expensive piece of those two things are the human beings - the police office and firemen.

"So we have to use technology to expand our abilities rather than unsupportable costs of adding many, many more officers and firemen. And that's what we're trying to do."

The WPD used $228,640 in federal forfeiture funds granted by city council to pay for the center.

