WPD: Sampson Co. man charged in January armed robbery

A Sampson County man is facing armed robbery charges after an incident in Wilmington last month.

James Carnell Brinson, 27, of Clinton, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, and false imprisonment.

Brinson was arrested by the Sampson County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 3 and transferred to the New Hanover County Jail. He was given a $250,000 bond.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of Racine Drive around 4 a.m. on Jan. 2 in reference to a breaking and entering.

The four victims told police that they were inside their apartment when they heard a knock at the door around 2:45 a.m. The victims opened the door and Brinson and three other women pushed their way into the residence, Lindsay said.

Lindsay said the suspects searched the residence for money and that's when an argument broke out. Brinson, armed with a knife and hammer, and the women allegedly attacked the victims and left the apartment with cell phones and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The victims suffered minor injuries.

Lindsay said the investigation into the incident is still on-going.

