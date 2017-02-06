YMCA proposes indoor pool facility to Wilmington City Council

Wilmington Family YMCA CEO Dick Jones presented the Wilmington City Council with a preliminary proposal for a 50-meter pool facility that would be built at the 2710 Market Street YMCA location. (Source: WECT)

Stressing the need for an indoor pool in the area, Wilmington Family YMCA CEO Dick Jones presented the Wilmington City Council with a preliminary proposal for a 50-meter pool facility that would be built at the 2710 Market Street YMCA location.

Jones, speaking to the council after its agenda meeting Monday morning, said the facility would cost just more than $6 million and could be built while the YMCA's building is undergoing renovation and construction.

The facility would include event seating for swim meets that could bring 200 to 500 families to the city, according to Jones.

"Between the high school, youth and Masters programs, people would love to come here to swim," he said.

Jones told council members that the YMCA has a good amount of infrastructure in places so that would keep the construction costs lower than previous attempts to bring a swim facility to the city.

Jones proposed funding the venue through a partnership between the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, New Hanover County Schools, Waves of Wilmington, YMCA of Southeastern NC and other groups.

The city's contribution would be $1.5 million paid in $150,000 installments over 10 years.

A natatorium was proposed as part of a parks bond that Wilmington voters passed in 2006. But the facility was never built after a private partnership needed for the project fell through.

Voters passed a $30.4 million parks bond last November but a pool was not among the proposed projects.

