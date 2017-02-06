Earn college credits in high school

CFCC to host information session on dual enrollment for homeschool students and parents. (Source: WECT)

Cape Fear Community College will host an information session for homeschool students and parents at Union Station Auditorium on Tuesday, February 7 at 10 a.m.

The Career and College Promise information session will teach people about a program that allows high school students to earn college credits through taking community college classes tuition-free.

The information session will cover various topics like available courses, admission requirements, deadlines, registration, and testing.

“Dual enrollment is a great way for qualified high school juniors and seniors to get a head-start on college,” said Brian Weeks, CFCC Lead Educational Partnerships liaison. “Students may choose from 40 career-technical pathways and 3 college transfer pathways.”

He said dual enrollment also teaches students scheduling and time management since they are working with both a high school and college schedule.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.