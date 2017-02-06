Sex offender faces charges in Pender County

A convicted sex offender is facing multiple charges in Pender County.

According to Pender County Sheriff's Office officials, Timothy John Jeffers 28, of Hampstead, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, sex offender use of a social website and sex offender on a child premises after a brief investigation. He was booked under a $30,000 bond.

Officials said that Jeffers violated NC Sex Offender Registry statutes by using Facebook and entering a school's premises.

Jeffers was convicted of sexual battery in 2012 in New Hanover County as part of a plea bargain in which a charge of second-degree rape was dismissed. He was required to register as a sex offender for a minimum term of 10 years.

