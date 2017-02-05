Holy Trinity Church in Hampstead collects donations for food pantry

For the seventh year, Holy Trinity Church in Hampstead took part in Super Bowl Care Sunday, a program where organizations collect money and give back to those in need on Super Bowl Sunday.

The youth group came together after service to collect donations for the Four C's Food Pantry.

Youth Director Delores Wolfe said hunger is an issue in the community and this is a way to make an impact.

"The statistics are quite alarming there are 42 million Americans that go without food that are hungry," said Wolfe. "Just in North Carolina, 36 percent of food banks have to turn people away and so nutrition is very important."

The church raised a total of $730 during the Sunday collection.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.