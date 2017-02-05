Super Bowl fans celebrate at tavern law 1832

Falcons and Patriots fans packed Tavern Law 1832 for Super Bowl 51 on Sunday. The sports bar was filled with plenty of food, drinks and football paraphernalia.

While dozens came out to the bar to celebrate, there was another focus for the night.

The bar hosted their Super Bowl Blowout to help needy families in southeastern Carolina.

Folks at this bar in downtown Wilmington asked for soup as admission when patrons came in to watch the big game. The goal was to collect soups and stews for children in our area that may not know where their next meal is coming from.

The game brought together family and friends who said they have been coming together to watch all the games leading up to the Super Bowl.

"This is about family coming together we have all been here all season long,” said Joshua Appleman a Patriots fan. “Since this bar opened it has been an amazing experience, I can't tell you how many people I have met and bonds we have made and this culmination of the season altogether.”

