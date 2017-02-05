Two arrested, one wanted in home invasion involving elderly couple

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection to an armed home invasion last month involving an elderly couple.

According to officials, Joshua Albarran, 22, of Supply, and Jonathan Velez, 22, of Shallotte, were arrested Friday on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, injury to real property and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

They along with another man still wanted for the incident, 44-year-old Miguel Angel Rivera, are accused of breaking into an 89-year-old man and 87-year-old woman’s home on Old Ferry Connection in Supply at around midnight on Jan. 22.

According to arrest warrants, the suspects reportedly used a shotgun to hold the couple at gunpoint and stole a lock box with silver and foreign coins and various paper documents. Documents stolen included a deed and the couple’s wills, per the incident report.

Detectives are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Rivera. He has been charged with the same offenses as Albarran and Velez, according to Emily Flax, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information or tips is asked to contact Det. Ryan Newman at 910-880-4866.

