Wine and Chocolate Festival held downtown

Wilmington's annual Wine and Chocolate Festival was held Feb. 3-5 in downtown Wilmington.

The festival took place at the Coastline Convention Center.

It featured a Grand Tasting, live entertainment, a two-day marketplace children's activities, vineyards from across the state of North Carolina and local chocolate shops.

Festival coordinator Charlotte Rosenberg said it was fun for the entire family.

"There is a little bit of everything for everyone and I think it also highlights how wonderful Wilmington is," said Rosenberg. "We have this wonderful culture, we have a lot of artisans, there are foodies in this area and that is what this is focusing on."

All proceeds from ticket sales go to the Senior Resource Center in New Hanover County.

