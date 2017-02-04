Cape Fear falls on the road at Spartanburg Methodist

Spartanburg, SC - Cape Fear men’s basketball couldn’t close out Spartanburg Methodist on the road, losing 86-82. Jacque Brown led the Sea Devils with 24 points, while Trae Bryant scored 21.

The Sea Devils led with under a minute remaining, but were unable to close out the game.

Spartanburg has been one of the strongest teams in Region X this season, and were a perfect 13-0 at home this season prior to tonight’s game.

“It's a very tough place to play and we just didn't do enough to win,” said head coach Ryan Mantlo.

Also contributing for the Sea Devils was Jerick Haynes, who scored 14 points, and Alonzo Tyson, who finished with 12.

Cape Fear moves to 18-4 on the season, and 3-2 in conference. They play on Wednesday, February 8th, where they will take on USC Salkehatchie at home as part of “Military Appreciation” night.

Courtesy of Nick Denning