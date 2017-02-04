West Forsyth comes from behind to beat Laney in wrestling state championships.

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Things started out bleak for the defending 4A dual team champions, West Forsyth, as Laney jumped out to an early 19-5 lead through the first four bouts. Ethan Hernasko’s win by pin over Marcus Mondragon at 126-pounds helped stem the early tide and the Titans slowly clawed their way into control of the match on their way to a 31-28 victory and second straight dual team state championship.



Keon Muckelvene of West Forsyth was named the match M.V.P. after claiming a forfeit win at 170-pounds to push the Titans lead to 31-22.



Mike Barbra claimed an 18-3 technical fall win over Seth Thomas at 106-pounds. Javon Boozer (145) and Dallas Mize (152) all claimed decision wins for West Forsyth. Preston Broadhurst (132) earned a major decision win over Shaun Panas while Tyler O’Neal took a major decision win over Khalil Tucker at 160-pounds to give the Titans their first lead of the night at 25-22.



Laney finished the dual team season at 26-2 claiming the school’s first Eastern Regional Dual Team Championship and making their first appearance in the dual team championship final. West Forsyth wrapped up the dual team season a perfect 54-0. They won the school’s second dual team state championship and third Western Regional Dual Team Championship.