'Spotlight on Talent'" showcases song and dance

Some talented teenagers stepped into the spotlight Saturday night in Brunswick County. Students from the four county high schools entertained the audience in Odell Williamson Auditorium for the annual "Spotlight on Talent" showcase, presented by Brunswick County Schools.

Most of the students performed and sang solo to songs from Ed Sheeran, Mary J. Blige, Miranda Lambert and other popular artists. The audience also heard students play instrumental versions of well-known musical numbers. Members of a newly formed improv troupe from North Brunswick High School were also part of the lineup.

"Spotlight on Talent" is the first of two showcase events featuring students from Brunswick County Schools. On Friday, March 10, students from elementary, middle and high schools will be on the same stage for "Arts Alive."

That show begins at 7 p.m., and like the "Spotlight on Talent" event, admission is free to the public. There will be a collection of non-perishable food items at the door, which will be donated to local food pantries.

