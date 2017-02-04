Dinosaurs Unleashed in downtown Wilmington

The Dinosaurs Unleashed exhibit will took place from Feb. 4-5 at the Wilmington Convention Center.

The exhibit offered all who attend the chance to walk alongside some of the largest dinosaurs to ever walk the earth.

People could dig for fossils and ride the back of a miniature T-Rex, all while learning about the extinct reptiles.

Jared Worthington brought his son Camden to the exhibit. He said the chance to learn in a hands on environment was a big draw to his family.

""We spend a lot of time trying to teach him his ABCs and his colors and numbers. But when you can get out here and do something that is kind of immersing him into everything, then this is something that he can really benefit from," Worthington said.

