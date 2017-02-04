Hundreds gather to package 100,000 meals for children in Haiti

Hundreds gathered at Coastal Christian High School partnering with Hope Changes Everything to package over 100,000 meals to send to children in Haiti Saturday morning. (Source: WECT)

Coastal Christian High School partnered with Hope Changes Everything (HCE) to package over 100,000 meals to send to children in Haiti on Saturday.

Hope Changes Everything is a nonprofit organization in Wilmington that provides education, clean water and nutritional meals to the children of Haiti. The organization was started by Coastal Christian High School teacher Renee Hunter.

Hunter started the organization in 2013 after her husband went on a mission trip to Haiti. From there, Hunter began hosting events and sponsoring children to try and give the children in Haiti a better life.

The high school students and their families and friends raised $25,000 to package the meals. Hunter said the fundraising was a community effort.

"These students have raised with their churches, their youth groups, their neighbors, and their families," Hunter said.

Students, parents, and faculty all gathered in the school's gym to package all 100,000 meals. The meals included all the nutrients children of Haiti need including rice, protein powder and vitamins.

Hunter said the meals were so much more than something to eat.

"For these children, we want them to have a future," Hunter said. "We want them to know there is something else for them. That there is a world out there, and there is an opportunity."

Around 200 people volunteered Saturday morning, helping to package the meals that will feed starving children in Haiti.

Wes Hunter was one volunteer who came Saturday morning, but he sponsors children in Haiti as well.

"It's literally an entire transformation of their life," he said. "Who knows if they would've ever had education, who knows if they would've had food or clean water? But through the grace of God we are able to come together and provide all of that."

At the end of the day, Renee said the people inside the gym were gaining just as much as the children in Haiti.

"It is through giving that we receive, and that we can never out give the blessing we are going to get in return," she said. "It's like the best high in the world."

Hope Changes Everything's main mission is "Hope for Haiti." They hope to give the children in Haiti a better life.

Once all the meals were packed, the volunteers loaded the food straight into a container to be sent to Haiti.

