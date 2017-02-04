Investigators identify victim of deadly shooting in Tabor City

Investigators in Columbus County have identified the man killed in a shooting in Tabor City on February 1. (Source: WECT)

Investigators have released the identity of a man shot and killed Wednesday night in Tabor City.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Bazzle Jerome McClure died from a gunshot wound. Deputies found McClure’s body outside a home on Miller Road. His last known address was 155 Cone Lane, Mount Airy, NC. Investigators have not arrested any suspects for McClure’s shooting.

Deputies responded to three different calls for gunfire in the Miller Road area between 10 and 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 1. Two other people suffered gunshot wounds.

According to a sheriff's office news release, one of those victims is out of the hospital and recovering at home. The other is still in the hospital in stable condition.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said because of the nature of the incident, it is not releasing the names of the two victims in order to protect their safety.

Another man was injured in a separate shooting in the same area of Tabor City just days before the gunfire erupted on Feb. 1. Quantarious Z. Johnson, of Tabor City, was shot in his lower extremities and taken to the hospital for medical treatment,

Investigators said the victim told officers that three males that he didn't know attempted to rob him before he was shot. No arrests have been made in that shooting.

The investigation into the shootings continues, and anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit at 910-640-6629.

