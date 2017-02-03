High School Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Hoggard 41, New Hanover 57 F
Ashley 50, Laney 46 F
West Brunswick 57, South Brunswick 47 F
North Brunswick 66, Dixon 48 F
Coastal Christian 49, Arendell Parrott 36 F
Bethel Christian 59, Wilmington Christian 43 F
Fayetteville Christian 54, CFA 50 F
Midway 67, Trask 48 F
Pender 68, Union 49 F
Girls
Hoggard 31, New Hanover 45 F
North Brunswick 61, Dixon 37 F
Ashley 36, Laney 31 F
Wilmington Christian 31, Bethel Christian 28 F
Coastal Christian 34, Arendell Parrott 29 F
Fayetteville Christian 61, Cape Fear Academy 18 F
Midway 60, Trask 23 F
