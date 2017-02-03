UNCW women's basketball win streak ends at two

NEWARK, Delaware – Sophomore forward Nicole Enabosi led three Delaware players in double figures by scoring 12 points as the Blue Hens extended their win streak to six games with a 57-40 Colonial Athletic Association victory over UNCW at the Bob Carpenter Center on Friday evening.



The win elevated the Blue Hens’ record to 13-8 overall and 7-3 in the CAA. The Seahawks, who had their two-game win streak snapped, saw their record drop to 8-13 overall with a 3-7 mark in league play.

Enabosi narrowly missed a double-double after tallying her 12 points while recording nine rebounds with six assists. She made 3-of-6 shots from the floor and converted six of her seven free throws.



Senior guard Erika Brown tallied a team-high 13 points while redshirt junior forward Sade Chatman came off the bench to contribute 11 points with three rebounds for the Blue Hens.



Redshirt senior guard Jasmine Steele paced UNCW in the loss with a game-high 15 points, making 4-of-11 field goal attempts while going a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Junior center Rebekah Banks grabbed a team-high seven rebounds while contributing five points.

Key Moment: Brown and Chatman each scored eight points during the first half as Delaware surged out to a 33-10 advantage. The Blue Hens, who never trailed in the contest, limited UNCW to just 4-for-29 shooting from the field during the opening 20 minutes.

Game Notes: Delaware leads the all-time series by a 25-8 margin and has now defeated the Seahawks in four straight meetings … The Blue Hens are also 12-3 all-time against UNCW in Newark … Steele posted her fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last five games … She averaged 15.5 points per game in the two meetings against the Blue Hens this season … Delaware outrebounded UNCW by a 36-32 margin … The Seahawks set a season high for free throw percentage (.867) after making 13-of-15 tries from the charity stripe, including a 10-for-11 effort in the third quarter.

Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW returns home on Sunday, Feb. 5, to welcome CAA-leading Elon to Trask Coliseum for a 2 p.m. league contest.

