Intersection of Water and Market streets reopens

After several months of construction and delays, the intersection of Water and Market streets reopened Friday afternoon.

The intersection closed in April of 2016 for construction on the Riverfront Park in downtown.

Officials originally said the intersection would reopen in November, but several delays pushed that date back.

Vance Smith works at the Black Cat Magic Shop on Market Street. He said those delays were frustrating.

"Its kind of disheartening knowing alright it's done whenever it's done," Smith said. "And that definitely that doesn't leave you optimistic."

Smith also said foot traffic drives most of the sales at the store and that the construction forced people away.

"If you close off the bottom of the street with those fences, then most people are going to want to stay away from that construction," Smith said. "They're going to want to go the opposite way. And unless someone is just interested in whats going on, most of the time you wont have nearly the amount of sales that you would if the street was open."

There is still some construction at the Riverfront Park, but the street is completely open.

