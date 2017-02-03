Library to celebrate civil rights champions

The Carter G. Woodson Library was the only public library for African-Americans in Pender County. (Source: WECT)

The Pender County Library board will commemorate a civil rights champion when they unveil a poster at 10:00am on Tuesday, February 7.

Public libraries make free and easy access to books a guarantee in today's world. But less than a century ago, that access was anything but certain for African Americans.

"Given the context it was during Jim Crowe so folks weren't able to get access to books and services at the 'white' Pender County Library," said Allen Phillips-Bell, a virtual services librarian at the current-day Pender County Library.

Mary D. Smith worked at C.F. Pope High School, the African-American school where she also served as librarian and saw there was a need that she could fulfill. She led an effort to found a public library for African-Americans. When she presented the idea to the county commissioners, her hard work paid off.

"It was a unanimous approval," said Phillips-Bell with a smile. "It was a wonderful thing that Mary D. Smith founded this library because a lot of places didn't even have that."

With $880 dollars in funding in 1944, Smith started the Pender County Negro Library, later renamed the Carter G. Woodson Library. The library serviced the African-American community for 20 years. In 1964, the library integrated on the same property the current county library sits today.

The walls of Woodson library have long been torn down. But with this poster, there is hope Smith's efforts will be remembered for years to come.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.