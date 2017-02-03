New rule keeps family from bringing trailer into town

The McMillon family evacuated Fair Bluff during the storm, and they haven't been able to return since. (Source: WECT)

A new rule prohibiting residents from bringing trailers older than 10 years into Fair Bluff is keeping one family from returning. Mayor Billy Hammond said the town council was worried about too many trailers entering the town, and put a moratorium on bringing trailers in from December until February.

Several weeks later the council decided to prohibit people from bringing trailers older than 10 years altogether, keeping the McMillon family from bringing in the trailer they bought after Hurricane Matthew.

Aggie McMillon's mother had her home destroyed by flooding after the hurricane. The McMillon family evacuated Fair Bluff during the storm, and they haven't been able to return since. The family is staying in a motel in Whiteville, and they aren't sure when they'll be able to come back.

"I think it's not fair not to let her put her trailer there," she said, "That woman is 92-years-old she needs to have a place to rest, not jammed up in that little room. It's not fair to her."

McMillon's mother was given $21,000 by FEMA for damage her home suffered during the storm. McMillon said the newest trailer her mother was able to afford was made in 2007. It sits empty in Lumberton until the family can decide what to do with it.

“She can’t even get the price, she might could get $20-25,000 since its been re-modeled. Where is she gone get the other $5,000 to get the new trailer from? She doesn’t even have 25 cents in her pocket,” McMillon said.

She said the land their land in Fair Bluff has been in the family for a hundred years, and that she'll do whatever she needs to to stay in Fair Bluff.

"I’m going to do what I can to help her make it. If I have to take my income tax to try to keep her going then I will,” McMillon said.

