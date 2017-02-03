She Rocks, Inc donates $60,000 to Zimmer Cancer Center

The Zimmer Cancer Center at New Hanover Regional Medical Center received a check for $60,000 Thursday from the She Rocks organization. The money was given to purchase 35 chemotherapy chairs to be used by cancer patients in the newly renovated Infusion Unit at Zimmer Cancer Center.



“We are grateful for the incredible impact that She Rocks has made in our community and, more specifically, through their support of our patients at Zimmer Cancer Center,” said NHRMC Foundation Vice President of Development and Executive Director Schorr Davis. “This gift is significant because the new infusion chairs are designed to improve comfort for our patients while helping transform an incredibly difficult time into one of support and hope.”

She Rocks, Inc, is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising money for ovarian cancer research and providing local support to those affected by all cancers.

She Rocks was started by Beth Quinn, a bank executive in Wilmington and an ovarian cancer survivor. Since its inception, She Rocks has raised over a half million dollars. A portion of funds raised goes to the UNC Lineberger Cancer Center in Chapel Hill.



“We are very appreciative of the generosity and support of She Rocks,” said Henry Hawthorne, administrator of oncology at NHRMC Zimmer Cancer Center. “This donation allows us to provide all chemotherapy and infusion patients with more than just comfortable chairs – it gives them control over their environment by giving heat and massage options.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.