TRAFFIC ALERT: Ramp work could impact traffic on US 74 & US 421

The NCDOT will narrow travel lanes on several ramps on US 74 and US 421 next week to allow crews to conduct routine maintenance and inspections.

The ramp work starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, and continues daily, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. before wrapping up by 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The locations are the access ramp to Third Street from U.S. 421, the ramps from U.S 74 to McRae Street and the ramp from U.S. 74 to U.S. 421.

Although the ramps will not be closed, motorists are advised to use caution while traveling in the area and to expect possible delays.

Drivers need to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

