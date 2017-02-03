$5,000 reward offered for information in Wilmington man's murder

Darryl Alphonso Freeman, Jr., 28, and three other men were shot at 2:37 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2016 in the 600 block of North 30th Street. (Source: WECT)

Crime Stoppers of the Lower Cape Fear is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a Wilmington man’s murder last year in the Creekwood community.

Darryl Alphonso Freeman, Jr., 28, and three other men were shot at 2:37 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2016 in the 600 block of North 30th Street. Two ShotSpotter activations alerted officers to gunfire in the area.

Upon arrival to the crime scene, officers found Freeman on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers administered life-saving measures, and Freeman was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Freeman died as a result of his injuries on Sept. 10.

“A large number of people were in the area at the time of the shooting, but as of yet no one has come forward with information on Darryl’s death,” officials with the Wilmington Police Department said in a release.

The other three men shot in the incident, Wakeel Stewart, 21, of Wilmington, Maurice Bellamy, 25, of Wilmington, and Tyree Johnson, 20, of Wilmington, were all treated at NHRMC and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (800) 531-8945, Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708,” or call the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609. All calls to Crimestoppers and texts to Text-A-Tip are anonymous.

