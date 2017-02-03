Chapel Hill, Carrboro declare state of emergency over water shortage

Orange Sewer and Water Authority customers in the Carrboro-Chapel Hill community are being asked to stop using water due to a water main break and low tank levels, officials said Friday. (Source: WNCN)

Orange Sewer and Water Authority customers in the Carrboro-Chapel Hill community are being asked to not use water due to a water main break and low tank levels, officials said Friday.

Orange County officials said a rupture in a 12-inch water main near Dobbins Drive in Chapel Hill Friday morning is exacerbating the supply issues for OWASA customers. Officials won’t have test results for water safety for at least 24 hours.

“Two most important points are do not drink the water. Do not use it for personal hygiene and do not use it under any circumstance,” said Orange County Health Director Dr. Colleen Bridger.

Even if a customer has water flowing in their home – do not use it, officials said.

Orange County is receiving around 6 million gallons of water a day from Durham but not enough to cover loss.

An incident at the Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant resulted in an accidental overflow of fluoride during the water treatment process. OWASA started receiving City of Durham water on Thursday afternoon, the agency said.

All restaurants served by OWASA have been ordered to close by Bridger.

“When we have situations where the water is unsafe to use, the Health Department, by state law, must close all businesses – food, lodging, restaurants,” said Bridger.

The Orange Health Department said to avoid boiling water and only use bottled water – that includes using bottled water for flushing toilets, washing hands, and cooking.

UNC men’s basketball game against Notre Dame scheduled for Saturday as been moved to Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger and Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle issued states of emergency for their towns.

UNC Hospitals and clinics are operating normally despite the water issue.

UNC Chapel Hill canceled classes Friday at 1 p.m. as students were warned to cease water usage. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools closed early as well.

“I would say it was a little bit of a frenzy, especially when it was announced classes were canceled,” said sophomore Keaton Eberly. “People all around campus were talking about it.”

“It was kind of pandemonium in the Pit,” said Nathan Dollar, a third-year Ph.D. student.

Campus authorities are urging students to go home for the weekend if possible, but for out-of-state students, that’s a tall order.

The agency said earlier Friday that they expected to continue to receive water from the City of Durham for a few days because of the incident at Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant on Thursday.

The water flow through the connections between Durham and OWASA has not been sufficient enough to fill the OWASA tanks to their normal levels. Because of that, customers are being asked to only use their water for essential purposes like showering and drinking.

The City of Durham and the Town of Hillsborough released statements both confirming their water is safe.

The agency said they are working to restore the impacted water treatment plant to normal operation as soon as they can.

The water main break will have an impact on the restoration.