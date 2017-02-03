Rezoning of additional acres in proposed Hampstead development approved

The Pender County Planning Board approved an additional ten acres and 12 homes to a proposed residential development in Hampstead Tuesday night.

The Board of Commissioners in November approved zoning an approximately 78-acre property north of Hwy 17 and west of Hoover Road to Residential Mixed conditional zoning district 2 for Sparrows Bend -- a proposed development consisting of 228 apartments and 137 single-family homes.

The applicant and property owner, DRC Hampstead, LLC, recently purchased the adjacent property, and proposed combining it to the overall project area, raising the single-family home count to 149 and the total acreage to approximately 88.

That proposal was approved by the planning board, with four members in favor of the addition and one abstaining from the vote

Several Hampstead residents came to the meeting to voice their concerns about the additional homes on the site.

"We are concerned in our neighborhood about the traffic on 17, and adding this number of people and this number of vehicles greatly increases the situation which we already isn't very good now," said Hampstead resident Joan Hildreth. "There's talk of this superstreet going in there, however I don't know when that will happen."

A traffic impact analysis performed on the Hwy 17 and Hoover Road, and Hwy 17 and Arrow Wood Road intersections prior to the requested addition found the proposed development would generate an estimated 3,020 total site trips on the roadway network during a typical 24-hour weekday period.

The developer said in the meeting that the numbers found in that survey would not change dramatically with the additional homes.

According to the agenda item, the proposed development could be completed as soon as 2019.

More information about the proposed development and the traffic impact analysis can be viewed in the agenda packet for the planning board.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.