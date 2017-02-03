Rouzer responds to demonstrators opposing travel ban

Congressman David Rouzer is responding to demonstrators who presented a petition to his staff members in New Hanover County. The protestors oppose President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

“I appreciate and welcome input from all citizens of the 7th District. We have received numerous phone calls, emails and other correspondence on this matter. I take every opinion very seriously.

As with any change in immigration policy, feelings are wide ranging and varied — as well as highly emotional on all sides. There are several important facts that are helpful to know in order to understand the intent behind the President’s Executive Order, which is policy reflective of legislation the House of Representative passed during the 114th Congress. I share these points because I believe them to be important components necessary to know for the public discussion on this issue.



First, the seven countries impacted by the temporary travel ban are command central for recruitment and training by radical Islamic terrorists, and these specific countries were deemed to be of special concern by this past Congress and White House pursuant to the Visa Waiver Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act of 2015, signed into law by President Obama.



Second, the Executive Order does not contain a ban on Muslim immigration — every individual, regardless of religion, is affected. For example, Christian Syrians are being denied entry into the United States as well under this temporary travel ban. Further, there are many countries that are majority Muslim for which this temporary travel ban does not apply.



Third, this temporary ban provides the United States government time to take an inventory of the security measures that we, and other countries have in place, so that adjustments can be made to enhance our security by keeping those who intend to harm from entering our country. Once this evaluation is done and any improvements necessary are implemented, the travel ban will be lifted.” - Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC 7th District)



Demonstrators met outside Rep. Rouzer’s office in the New Hanover County Government Center Thursday afternoon, chanting "no wall, no ban" before handing over the petition with more than 600 signatures. Members said they hope Rep. Rouzer will listen to their concerns and oppose the ban.



"I think the main thing is just making sure that he knows we are paying attention," said protester Heather Lilly. "We are listening. We are aware of what's happening, and that he speaks up and says on behalf of his constituents that we don't support this."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.