Rouzer responds to demonstrators opposing travel ban - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Rouzer responds to demonstrators opposing travel ban

Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC7) is responding to demonstrators who gathered outside his office and presented a petition opposing President Donald Trump's travel ban. (Source: rouzer.house.gov) Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC7) is responding to demonstrators who gathered outside his office and presented a petition opposing President Donald Trump's travel ban. (Source: rouzer.house.gov)
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

Congressman David Rouzer is responding to demonstrators who presented a petition to his staff members in New Hanover County. The protestors oppose President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

“I appreciate and welcome input from all citizens of the 7th District.  We have received numerous phone calls, emails and other correspondence on this matter.  I take every opinion very seriously.

As with any change in immigration policy, feelings are wide ranging and varied — as well as highly emotional on all sides. There are several important facts that are helpful to know in order to understand the intent behind the President’s Executive Order, which is policy reflective of legislation the House of Representative passed during the 114th Congress.  I share these points because I believe them to be important components necessary to know for the public discussion on this issue.  

First, the seven countries impacted by the temporary travel ban are command central for recruitment and training by radical Islamic terrorists, and these specific countries were deemed to be of special concern by this past Congress and White House pursuant to the Visa Waiver Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act of 2015, signed into law by President Obama.  

Second, the Executive Order does not contain a ban on Muslim immigration — every individual, regardless of religion, is affected.  For example, Christian Syrians are being denied entry into the United States as well under this temporary travel ban.  Further, there are many countries that are majority Muslim for which this temporary travel ban does not apply.  

Third, this temporary ban provides the United States government time to take an inventory of the security measures that we, and other countries have in place, so that adjustments can be made to enhance our security by keeping those who intend to harm from entering our country.  Once this evaluation is done and any improvements necessary are implemented, the travel ban will be lifted.” - Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC 7th District)

Demonstrators met outside Rep. Rouzer’s office in the New Hanover County Government Center Thursday afternoon, chanting "no wall, no ban" before handing over the petition with more than 600 signatures. Members said they hope Rep. Rouzer will listen to their concerns and oppose the ban.

"I think the main thing is just making sure that he knows we are paying attention," said protester Heather Lilly. "We are listening. We are aware of what's happening, and that he speaks up and says on behalf of his constituents that we don't support this."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • PoliticsMore>>

  • Rouzer, NCGOP react to health care bill's passage

    Rouzer, NCGOP react to health care bill's passage

    Thursday, May 4 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-05-04 19:37:21 GMT

    The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.

    More >>

    The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.

    More >>

  • Senate overrides Cooper's veto of Elections Board bill, House votes Tuesday

    Senate overrides Cooper's veto of Elections Board bill, House vote next

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-04-25 04:02:32 GMT
    The state Senate voted Monday to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill to combine the state Ethics and Elections boards. The measure now goes to the state House. (Source: WECT)The state Senate voted Monday to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill to combine the state Ethics and Elections boards. The measure now goes to the state House. (Source: WECT)

    The state Senate voted Monday night by a 33-15 margin to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill to combine the state ethics commission and elections board. The state House is scheduled to vote on the override when it reconvenes Tuesday morning.

    More >>

    The state Senate voted Monday night by a 33-15 margin to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill to combine the state ethics commission and elections board. The state House is scheduled to vote on the override when it reconvenes Tuesday morning.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Senate votes to abolish Columbus County Coroner's Office

    UPDATE: Senate votes to abolish Columbus County Coroner's Office

    Thursday, April 20 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-04-20 19:38:58 GMT
    The state Senate voted Thursday to abolish the office of County Coroner in Columbus County. The bill now heads to the state House. (Source: WECT)The state Senate voted Thursday to abolish the office of County Coroner in Columbus County. The bill now heads to the state House. (Source: WECT)

    The state Senate voted unanimously Thursday morning on a bill to abolish the coroner’s office in Columbus County. Sen. Danny Earl Britt (R-Robeson, Columbus) filed Senate Bill 185, which now heads to the state House.

    More >>

    The state Senate voted unanimously Thursday morning on a bill to abolish the coroner’s office in Columbus County. Sen. Danny Earl Britt (R-Robeson, Columbus) filed Senate Bill 185, which now heads to the state House.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly