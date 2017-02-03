City council approves policy to restore brick streets - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

City council approves policy to restore brick streets

A yearlong project to update a policy on the maintenance of brick streets in the city of Wilmington came to a close Tuesday night.

The streets currently with brick will remain brick, while setting a long-term goal of converting brick under asphalt streets to a brick or stone surface. 

Council members delayed action in November while making final changes.

