Work set to move forward on Inland Greens Golf Course

Council will discuss moving ahead with plans to upgrade Inland Greens Golf Course. (Source: City of Wilmington)

Work could begin shortly on the second phase of improvements to the Inland Greens Golf Course in Wilmington.

City Council will consider accepting a bid to convert the front nine holes into a passive park, while adding more irrigation, grading, sprigging and sodding to the back nine holes. The park is expected to include fitness equipment and a playground.

Shapemasters Incorporated from Southport is the apparent low bidder, coming in at a little over $718,550 for the project. There were three bidders in total, which was an improvement over last year when no one chose to participate in a call for bids.

The project is expected to take five months from start to finish. It could begin as early as March with council approval.

The city bought Inland Greens in 2011 for a half million dollars.

