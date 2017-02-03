City council to consider Dockside parking expansion plan

Wilmington City Council on Tuesday will consider an ordinance for a special use permit to allow the restaurant expand its parking lot to a total of 80 parking spaces. (Source: WECT)

Dockside Restaurant’s owners could soon have final approval of their plan to expand the restaurant’s current parking lot.

The proposed parking facility would be located at 1303 and a portion of 1308 Airlie Road, and consist of 64 standard spaces and 16 compact parking spaces. The 16 compact spaces and dumpster pad would be of asphalt paving material, with the remaining 64 spaces a gravel surface material.

This proposal is in conjunction with a request to rezone a portion of Airlie Road to allow for the addition of two new residential lots and an accessory apartment in an existing house.

Dockside’s owners previously tried to rezone the current parking lot from R-15, Residential District to CB (CD) Community Business (Conditional District) to expand the lot to 95 spaces, add three residential buildings and a garage apartment. That request was denied during a March 2015 city council meeting.

