TRAFFIC ALERT: DOT delays NC 210 closure until spring

The NCDOT announced Tuesday that it will delay the closure of a section of N.C. 210, north of Holly Shelter Road, until spring due to challenges with a proposed detour route.

The closure was originally scheduled to take place on Feb. 8 and last until Feb. 24.

NCDOT officials are working on a new closure date and detour information and will issue a news release with those details once they're determined.

The closure is needed so crews can replace a drainage pipe that was severely damaged during Hurricane Matthew and is no longer functional.

