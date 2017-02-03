UNCW Homecoming could affect traffic Saturday

UNCW officials are alerting the public that Saturday's Homecoming festivities are expected to cause traffic congestion on S. College Road and on campus. (Source: WECT)

UNCW officials are alerting the public that Saturday's Homecoming festivities are expected to cause traffic congestion on S. College Road and on campus.

Parking areas closest to the venues hosting the events are expected to be filled much of the day. Officials said patrons should plan on having to park in more remote lots and to walk greater distances.

Saturday's Homecoming Events

8 a.m., College of Arts & Sciences 5K and 1-mile Fun Run (in front of Teaching Lab)

9 a.m., Division of Student Affairs Reunion (Warwick Center)

10 a.m., Campus Rec Zip-A-Thon (Lot I Challenge Course)

10:30 a.m., Alumni Champagne Brunch (Burney Center)

Noon, Women's swimming vs. Campbell (Seahawk Natatorium)

Noon, Homecoming Step Show (Kenan Auditorium)

1 p.m., Men's tennis vs. Gardner-Webb (tennis courts)

3 p.m., Fish Fry (Burnt Mill Business Park Field)

4:30 p.m., Homecoming TEALgate (heated tent on Hoggard Lawn) SOLD OUT

4:30 p.m., Student Truck Show & Student TEALgate (Parking Lot B)

7 p.m., Salsa Fiesta & Hispanic/Latino Alumni Mixer (Warwick Center)

7 p.m., Men's basketball vs. Delaware (Trask Coliseum) SOLD OUT

Sunday's Events

10 a.m., Fellowship Service (Burney Center)

11 a.m., African American Graduate Association Luncheon (Burney Center)

11 a.m., Ambassador Reunion (The Pub at Sweet and Savory)

2 p.m., Women's basketball vs. Elon (Trask Coliseum)

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.