Woman wanted for robbery, kidnapping now facing drug charges in NHC

Vice and Narcotics detectives arrested two people Thursday night on numerous drug charges after finding meth during a traffic stop.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received information that Michelle Marie Boring, 45, who was wanted on several charges in Mecklenburg County, could be in the area.

Detectives located Boring late Thursday and performed a traffic stop on her vehicle. Brewer said while searching her car, detectives found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities then performed a search of her home, where more drugs were located. A second suspect, 32-year-old Stephen Michael Stack, was found hiding in the residence, Brewer said.

According to jail records, Boring and Stack face several drug-related charges in New Hanover County, including:

Three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine

Three counts of trafficking in MDA/MDMA

Three counts of trafficking in opium of heroin

Possession of LSD

Possession of cocaine

Two counts of maintain a vehicle/dwelling for controlled substance

Possession of marijuana

Possession of a schedule IV controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Boring’s charges out of Mecklenburg County include two counts each of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree kidnapping, and robbery with a dangerous weapon conspiracy.

Boring is being held in the New Hanover County Jail in lieu of $410,000 bail.

