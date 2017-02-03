What's for lunch February 9th? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch February 9th?

Bladen County

Mandarin Chicken

Chow Mein Noodles

Dinner Roll

Ham Slices

Baby Carrots

Calif. Blend Veggies

Pineapple Tidbits

Brunswick County

Oven Roasted Chicken

Sloppy Joe

Corn

Glazed Carrots

Pear Halves

Columbus County

Cheeseburger

Chef Salad

Apple

Potato Wedges

Broccoli

Roll

Milk

Duplin County

Chicken Stir Fry, Roll

Rice

Black-eyed Peas

Glazed Sweet Potatoes

Applesauce Cup

New Hanover County

Beef-a-roni

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Northern Beans

Veggie Cup

Garden Salad

Diced Peaches

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Pender County

Philly Cheesesteak

Cheeseburger

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Chef Salad

Baked Beans

Celery Sticks

Side Salad

Fresh Orange

Applesauce

Grape Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Beef Taco

Soft Shell Chicken Fajita

Shredded Lettuce/ Diced Tomatoes

Shredded Cheese

Corn

Fresh Apple

Powered by Frankly