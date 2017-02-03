What's for lunch February 8th?

Bladen County
Chicken Sandwich
Spaghetti
Dinner Roll
Green Beans
Veggie Dippers
Brunswick County
Pizza Stick w/Dipping Sauce
Corn Dog
Garden Salad
Spinach
Applesauce
Columbus County
Taco
Catfish
Peaches
Roll
Baked Beans
Sweet Potato Fries
Milk
Duplin County
Hot Dog w/Chili
Sweet Potato Puffs
Coleslaw
Strawberry Cup
Fresh Orange Wedges
New Hanover County
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Corn Dog Nuggets
Glazed Carrots
Garden Salad
Applesauce
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Corn Dogs
Chicken Nuggets
Roll
Egg Chef Salad
Ham & Cheese Wrap
Cookie
Steamed Carrots
Cucumber Slices
Side Salad
Whole Apple
Diced Pears
Orange Juice
Whiteville City Schools
BBQ Chicken w/Biscuit
Salisbury Steak & Gravy w/Biscuit
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Blood Orange
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.