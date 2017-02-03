What's for lunch February 7th? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch February 7th?

Bladen County

Chicken Nuggets

Freshly Baked Biscuit

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

Broccoli Spears

Spinach Salad

Strawberry Cup

Brunswick County

Beef & Cheese Nachos

Riblet on a Bun

Pinto Beans

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Diced Peaches

Columbus County

Chicken Filet

Chili w/Beans

Spiced Apples

Oven Fries

Roll

Green Peas

Milk

Duplin County

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce & Roll

Cheesy Breadstick w/Marinara

Green Peas

Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce

Mixed Fruit Cup

New Hanover County

Chicken N’ Waffles

Salisbury Steak w/Biscuit

Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy

California Vegetables
Garden Salad

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Pender County

Penne Pasta

Turkey & Cheese Melt or Wrap

Chicken Caesar Salad

Green Beans

Baby Carrots

Cucumber/Tomato Salad

Fresh Orange

Diced Peaches

Apple Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Sloppy Joe

Smart Slice Pizza

Seasoned Pinto Beans

Fresh Cucumbers w/Dip

Jello Fruit Cup

Powered by Frankly