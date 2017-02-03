What's for lunch February 7th?

Bladen County
Chicken Nuggets
Freshly Baked Biscuit
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Broccoli Spears
Spinach Salad
Strawberry Cup
Brunswick County
Beef & Cheese Nachos
Riblet on a Bun
Pinto Beans
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Diced Peaches
Columbus County
Chicken Filet
Chili w/Beans
Oven Fries
Roll
Green Peas
Milk
Duplin County
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce & Roll
Cheesy Breadstick w/Marinara
Green Peas
Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce
Mixed Fruit Cup
New Hanover County
Chicken N’ Waffles
Salisbury Steak w/Biscuit
Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy
California Vegetables
Garden Salad
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Penne Pasta
Turkey & Cheese Melt or Wrap
Chicken Caesar Salad
Green Beans
Baby Carrots
Cucumber/Tomato Salad
Fresh Orange
Diced Peaches
Apple Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Sloppy Joe
Smart Slice Pizza
Seasoned Pinto Beans
Fresh Cucumbers w/Dip
Jello Fruit Cup
