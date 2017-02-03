What's for lunch February 6th?

Bladen County
Teacher Workday - No School
Brunswick County
Corn Dog Nuggets
Hamburger
Green Beans
Spicy Fries
Pineapple Tidbits
Columbus County
Lasagna
Corndog
Peaches
Corn
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Coleslaw
Green Beans
Applesauce Cup
New Hanover County
Chicken Nuggets
Rice & Gravy
Fish Filet Sandwich
Macaroni Salad
NC Sweet Potato
Garden Salad
Diced Pears
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Oven Roasted Chicken w/Roll
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Turkey Salad
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Mashed Potatoes
Fresh Broccoli
Side Salad
Whole Apple
Mixed Fruit
Orange Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Ham & Cheese w/Bun
Cheeseburger
Steamed Sweet Corn
Fresh Broccoli Dippers
Fruit Icee
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.