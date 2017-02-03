What's for lunch February 6th? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch February 6th?

Bladen County

Teacher Workday - No School

 Brunswick County

Corn Dog Nuggets

Hamburger

Green Beans

Spicy Fries

Pineapple Tidbits

Columbus County

Lasagna

Corndog

Peaches

Baby Limas

Corn

Roll

Milk

Duplin County

BBQ Pork Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

Coleslaw

Green Beans

Applesauce Cup

New Hanover County

Chicken Nuggets

Rice & Gravy

Fish Filet Sandwich

Macaroni Salad

NC Sweet Potato

Garden Salad

Diced Pears

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Pender County

Oven Roasted Chicken w/Roll

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Turkey Salad

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Mashed Potatoes

Fresh Broccoli

Side Salad

Whole Apple

Mixed Fruit

Orange Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Ham & Cheese w/Bun

Cheeseburger

Steamed Sweet Corn

Fresh Broccoli Dippers

Fruit Icee

Powered by Frankly