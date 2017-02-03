Yard sales for February 4
New Hanover County
8 a.m. - Noon
210 La Salle Street, Wilmington
Furniture, fishing gear, antiques, clothing, books, home decor, tools, accessories, bedding and much more. There will also be a box of free stuff.
Brunswick County
8 a.m. - ? (Saturday & Sunday)
7095 E L Miller Trail, Leland
Dishes, coffee table with matching end tables, desk, coats, and Christmas decorations. Everything must go.
If you're having a future yard sale you can send your information now.
Or you can email yardsales@wect.com. Just make sure you include the date, time, address, and any items you'll have for sale.
If you're having a yard sale today but didn't send your information you can add yours to the yard sales post on the WECT Facebook page.
