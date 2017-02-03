Yard sales for February 4

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - Noon

210 La Salle Street, Wilmington

Furniture, fishing gear, antiques, clothing, books, home decor, tools, accessories, bedding and much more. There will also be a box of free stuff.

Brunswick County

8 a.m. - ? (Saturday & Sunday)

7095 E L Miller Trail, Leland

Dishes, coffee table with matching end tables, desk, coats, and Christmas decorations. Everything must go.

If you're having a future yard sale you can send your information now.

Or you can email yardsales@wect.com. Just make sure you include the date, time, address, and any items you'll have for sale.

If you're having a yard sale today but didn't send your information you can add yours to the yard sales post on the WECT Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.