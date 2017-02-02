Supply man charged in fatal Brunswick Co. crash

One dead and two injured after crash in Brunswick County (Source: David Robinson)

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection to a fatal wreck in Brunswick County last week.

According to Trooper Strangman, William Chandler McHenry was arrested and booked in the Brunswick County jail on Wednesday, Feb. 8. He was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated felony injury by vehicle and driving with a revoked license. He has been given a $1 million bond.

One person was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision in the 2000 block of Kirby Road near Holden Beach shortly after 8 p.m. on Feb. 2, according to Coastline Rescue Squad Chief David Robinson.

He said emergency crews responded to a reported "loud collision" on Kirby Road.

John Henry Howard, 84, was taken to Brunswick Health Novant Medical Center, where he later died. The two other people involved in the collision were taken by EMS to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to a highway patrol trooper, the passenger in Howard's vehicle is still recovering.

The driver of the other vehicle, McHenry was released from the hospital Monday, Feb. 6.

According to the trooper, McHenry went left of center on Kirby Road and hit Howard head on.

Strangman said results are pending on McHenry's toxicology reports.

McHenry was arrested for DWI on Jan. 14 by the Shallotte Police Department and was scheduled to appear in court on March 20 for that charge.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety's website, McHenry was convicted in 2010 of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after accidentally shooting a friend in the neck with a stolen handgun. McHenry was 16-years-old at the time.

He was also convicted of breaking and entering and larceny charges in separate incidents.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.