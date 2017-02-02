Scott Braswell returning to the sideline to coach football (Source:WECT)

Former Hoggard football coach and Athletic Director Scott Braswell is returning to the sideline.

Braswell has been hired as the head football coach at Woodberry Forest High School in Woodberry Forest, VA. Woodberry Forest is a is a private, all-male boarding school.

Braswell stepped down as the Vikings head football coach in 2015 after a battle with cancer but stayed on as the school’s athletic director. He then retired his AD post in February of 2016.

Braswell spent 18 seasons on the sidelines coaching football with the Vikings, earning the 2007 state championship, in addition to 12 conference titles, and compiling an overall record of 167-51.



